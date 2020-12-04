53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Downtown

Monolith mysteriously appears in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2020 - 2:40 pm
 
Updated December 4, 2020 - 3:30 pm
A 10-foot monolith stands under the Fremont Street Canopy in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (E ...
A 10-foot monolith stands under the Fremont Street Canopy in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 10-foot monolith stands under the Fremont Street canopy in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (E ...
A 10-foot monolith stands under the Fremont Street canopy in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 10-foot monolith stands under the Fremont Street Canopy in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (E ...
A 10-foot monolith stands under the Fremont Street Canopy in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 10-foot monolith stands under the Fremont Street Canopy in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (E ...
A 10-foot monolith stands under the Fremont Street Canopy in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 10-foot monolith stands under the Fremont Street canopy in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (E ...
A 10-foot monolith stands under the Fremont Street canopy in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 10-foot monolith is standing under the Fremont Street Experience canopy in downtown Las Vegas.

“It showed up early this morning but we don’t have any other details right now,” said Cassandra Down, with Kirvin Doak Communications.

Friday’s sighting is the latest chapter in a strange saga involving obelisk structures, dubbed “monoliths,” around the country. The saga has become an international sensation.

On Wednesday, a metal monolith was found on a hiking trail in San Luis Obispo, California.

Last weekend, a triangular metal monolith appeared outside the Romanian city of Piatra Neamt.

The sensation started last month when a gleaming monolith was found deep in the southern Utah desert. It was recently removed by two men known for extreme sports.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Nevada governments have money to burn
LETTER: Nevada governments have money to burn
2
Jewel honors Tony Hsieh with tearful tribute
Jewel honors Tony Hsieh with tearful tribute
3
Nevada judge tosses Trump campaign’s election challenge
Nevada judge tosses Trump campaign’s election challenge
4
Judge to rule Friday on Trump’s attempt to overturn Nevada’s election
Judge to rule Friday on Trump’s attempt to overturn Nevada’s election
5
2020 NFR Texas 1st go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 1st go-round results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST