Motorcyclist injured in crash with party bus in downtown Las Vegas

One person is in critical condition Thursday night after a crash involving a motorcycle and a party bus in downtown Las Vegas.

Police investigate a crash at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Clark Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, April 19, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a crash at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Clark Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, April 19, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was called in just after 10 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Clark Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A group of motorcycles was southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard as a party bus traveling in the opposite direction made a left turn onto Clark, police said.

One of the motorcyclists ran a red light and crashed into the side of the party bus, police said. The rider was ejected from the bike. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

There were 15 people on the party bus. The driver, who suffered a minor injury, remained at the scene and did not display any signs of impairment, police said.

