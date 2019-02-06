Motorcyclist killed in crash near downtown Las Vegas

Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead near downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead near downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the scene about 8:30 p.m. at the corner of East Washington Avenue and North 21st Street, west of Eastern Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said Tuesday night. The crash happened when a motorcyclist driving west on Washington collided with the right, rear side of a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic that was turning onto the road from 21st Street.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist, who was driving a 2004 Suzuki, was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist died after being taken to a hospital, Gordon said.

Police said impairment was not believed to be a factor for either driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Lukas Eggen contributed to this report.

36.181288, -115.120550