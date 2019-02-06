Motorcyclist killed in downtown Las Vegas crash

Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead near downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. at the corner of East Washington Avenue and North 21st Street, west of Eastern Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said Tuesday night. The crash happened when a motorcyclist driving west on Washington collided with a car that was turning onto the road from 21st Street.

The motorcyclist died after being taken to a hospital, Gordon said.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area Tuesday night. Both directions of Washington were closed between North 18th Street and Eastern, and 21st Street was closed from Jansen Avenue to Constantine Avenue, Gordon said at about 9:40 p.m.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

