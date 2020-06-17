NAACP organizes protest outside Las Vegas City Hall

The NAACP called for a protest Wednesday morning in front of Las Vegas City Hall to address recent comments from three council members.

The NAACP organized a protest Wednesday morning in front of Las Vegas City Hall to address recent comments from three City Council members.

The protest was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in front of the City Hall, at 495 S. Main St., according to the organization’s website. The demonstration was organized in order to “address the reckless behavior” of Councilwoman Victoria Seaman and Councilman Stavros Anthony, who both expressed support for a “Blue Lives Matter” protest that has since been canceled, according to the website.

“The reckless comments and behavior” of Councilwoman Michele Fiore also were a target of the protest, the website site. The NAACP also had called for Fiore to step down from her mayor pro tem role, which she did Tuesday after coming under fire for “racially charged” remarks she is said to have made at the Clark County Republican Party convention June 6.

While a recording of Fiore’s remarks at the county GOP convention has yet to surface, Councilman Cedric Crear described in a letter to Mayor Carolyn Goodman last week what witnesses have reported Fiore said in opposition to affirmative action: “I am a white woman and I should not lose my job because of their black asses.”

A Las Vegas City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

