New downtown Las Vegas park to break ground in December

The seven-acre, $5.1 million Washington Las Vegas Wash Park is scheduled to break ground Dec. 12, city officials say. (City of Las Vegas)

The public is invited to join Councilman Bob Coffin at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Located at 4480 E. Washington Ave., near the northeast corner of Washington Avenue and Lamb Boulevard, the park is expected to open in the summer, according to the city.

Amenities will include: a lighted and fenced synthetic turf soccer field; water play area; basketball court; two large ramadas; swing set area; three fabric-shaded tot play lots; restrooms and more, officials say.

The park’s price tag is funded by Parks and Recreation bonds. The park will be constructed by CG & B Enterprises, Inc. Call 702-229-4623 for more information.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.