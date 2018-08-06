New downtown Las Vegas sign set to light up entry into city

A pair of 26-foot-tall showgirls now greet northbound visitors to downtown Las Vegas, part of a new $767,000 display near the city’s southern boundary.

A new city of Las Vegas sign, complete with two showgirls and a roulette table, has been built at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A new city of Las Vegas sign, complete with two showgirls and a roulette table, has been built at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A new city of Las Vegas sign, complete with two showgirls and a roulette table, has been built at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A sign bearing the City of Las Vegas logo that originally debuted in 2016 is shown under construction at the intersection where Las Vegas Boulevard splits off to Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. The city scrapped the logo as it's official symbol in Aug. 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A sign bearing the City of Las Vegas logo that originally debuted in 2016 is shown under construction at the intersection where Las Vegas Boulevard splits off to Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. The city scrapped the logo as it's official symbol in Aug. 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A pair of 26-foot-tall showgirls now greet northbound visitors to downtown Las Vegas, part of a new $767,000 display near the city’s southern boundary.

The city’s new gateway sign, on a small strip of land in front of the Denny’s on Las Vegas Boulevard, just north of the Stratosphere, will officially be lit at dusk on Tuesday.

The city hasn’t had a permanent sign welcoming people at the gateway into the city north of Sahara Avenue since a driver crashed into and mangled the “Welcome to the Fabulous Downtown Las Vegas.”

That sign was a smaller scale take-off of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign that sits at the southern end of the Strip. Many of the out-of-town visitors that pose beneath that iconic sign probably have no idea they’re in unincorporated Clark County, and they’d have to trek about four-and-a-half miles north to actually set foot in Las Vegas.

City officials are working with the Stratosphere to provide parking for visitors to “what is sure to become an iconic Las Vegas location,” a city news release said.

The parking areas is expected to be open in a month. The event to dedicate the new sign starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The magenta “city of Las Vegas” sign the showgirls now flank is a logo the city adopted as its emblem for under a year, before scrapping it and returning to the city seal for official government business. The city didn’t scrap the logo entirely, though —the flash of pink still stamps merchandise being sold in the city’s online store.

The city tapped YESCO for the LED sign, and Las Vegas Paving did the site work, which includes dice, poker chips and a roulette wheel.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @Journo_Jamie_ on Twitter.