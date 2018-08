Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, a few showgirls and other dignitaries were on hand Tuesday for the dedication of the city’s new gateway sign on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, third from left, Chris Fiumara, vice president and general manager of the Stratosphere, Councilman Bob Coffin and former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman take photos with a group of showgirls girls during a dedication ceremony for the city's new gateway sign greeting visitors heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Stratosphere on Tuesday, Aug., 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A new Las Vegas gateway sign is lit up after being dedicated Tuesday, August 7, 2018. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, third from right, takes photos with her husband and former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and a group of showgirls girls during a dedication ceremony for the city's new gateway sign greeting visitors heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Stratosphere on Tuesday, Aug., 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, third from left, takes photos with a group of showgirls girls during a dedication ceremony for the city's new gateway sign greeting visitors heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Stratosphere on Tuesday, Aug., 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Attendees take a look at the city's new gateway sign greeting visitors heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Stratosphere on Tuesday, Aug., 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman speaks during a dedication ceremony for the city's new gateway sign greeting visitors heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Stratosphere on Tuesday, Aug., 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during a dedication ceremony for the city's new gateway sign greeting visitors heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Stratosphere on Tuesday, Aug., 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks as LVCVA Host Committee Chairman Oscar B. Goodman poses with showgirls as a new Las Vegas gateway sign is dedicated Tuesday, August 7, 2018. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

LVCVA Host Committee Chairman Oscar B. Goodman and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman pose with showgirls as a new Las Vegas gateway sign is dedicated Tuesday, August 7, 2018. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Traffic travels on Las Vegas Boulevard after as a new Las Vegas gateway sign was dedicated Tuesday, August 7, 2018. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Bystanders take selfies and photos as a new Las Vegas gateway sign is dedicated Tuesday, August 7, 2018. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

LVCVA Host Committee Chairman Oscar B. Goodman and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman pose for photos as a new Las Vegas gateway sign is dedicated Tuesday, August 7, 2018. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, a few showgirls and other dignitaries were on hand Tuesday for the dedication of the city’s new gateway sign on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The new sign, near the Stratosphere, welcomes visitors into downtown Las Vegas. It features showgirls atop the words “Las Vegas.”

A previous sign welcoming people to the downtown area was destroyed when a motorist hit it in 2016.

Las Vegas Boulevard south and east St. Louis ave, las vegas, nv