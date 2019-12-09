No injuries in fire in vacant building in downtown Las Vegas

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a vacant building in downtown Las Vegas early Monday.

The fire was reported at 12:36 a.m. at 307 S. Main St., near Bridger Avenue, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

It took nearly 45 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

“When firefighters arrived heavy flames were showing from the second story of the two-story building,” Szymanski said. “The fire extended to the roof.”

The fire caused extensive damage to the building but no damage estimate was immediately available.

No injuries were reported. Arson investigators were called to the scene.

