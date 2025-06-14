Protestors expected to assemble for ‘No Kings’ demonstration in downtown Las Vegas

Protesters are expected to fill the sidewalks downtown along Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday evening as part of a nationwide effort to rally against President Donald Trump’s administration and its crackdown on illegal immigration.

People march during a protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People participate in a protest against ICE on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People participate in a protest against ICE on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The “No Kings” protests were scheduled Saturday in hundreds of cities across the United States, including at 5 p.m. at the federal building in downtown Las Vegas, where hundreds a demonstration on Wednesday led to nearly 100 arrests, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The demonstrations coincide with a military parade Saturday in Washington, D.C., which also falls on Flag Day, the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and Trump’s 79th birthday.

On Wednesday, Metro estimated that about 800 protesters came out for a planned protest that began at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Clark Avenue, a few blocks from the Fremont Street Experience.

While the protest was peaceful for about three hours, police began to use tear gas and non-lethal projectiles to push crowds back after declaring the protest to be unlawful.

Police said some in the crowd tossed objects at officers and stepped onto the street, despite Metro giving audible commands to stay on sidewalk areas.

In a news release issued Thursday, Metro said four officers were injured during the protest. In an email Friday, a Metro spokesperson said the officers were not hospitalized.

“Four officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene,” the spokesperson said in the email.

The spokesperson said the firing of projectiles was needed because some protesters disobeyed officer commands.

“When a dispersal order is given for an unlawful assembly and individuals still disobey the order, officers have the discretion to use non-lethal options to gain compliance,” the spokesperson said.

Thursday night, Metro had a large presence in the area where Wednesday’s protest happened, though only a handful of protesters showed up.

In advance of Saturday’s protest, Metro promoted its webpage outlining its rules and policies for protests.

