No one was injured and evacuations were not necessary in an early Thursday morning fire at the California Hotel in downtown Las Vegas.

Firefighters respond Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, to a fire at the California Hotel, 12 E. Ogden Ave. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters respond Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, to a fire at the California Hotel, 12 E. Ogden Ave. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters respond Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, to a fire at the California Hotel, 12 E. Ogden Ave. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

No one was injured and evacuations were not necessary in an early Thursday morning fire at the California Hotel in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire Department crews responded about 1:15 a.m. to the hotel at 12 E. Ogden Ave. The fire was in a cooler unit of an ice cream shop and was put out by sprinklers.

The fire caused about $25 thousand worth of damage.

Hotel staff and firefighters worked together to clean up the mess, and guests were not affected.