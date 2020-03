Yesco workers remove the Pabst Blue Ribbon neon sign at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard Las Vegas Monday, March 23, 2020. The sign, which has been at the location five years, will be displayed at the Neon Museum. A representative said a replacement neon sign is in the works. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Yesco workers removed the Pabst Blue Ribbon neon sign at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas on Monday.

The sign, which had been at the location for five years, will be displayed at the Neon Museum.

A museum representative said a replacement neon sign is in the works.