Paint with friends, or go to the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas

Free museum entry on Valentine’s Day

Thursday is the 90th anniversary of the infamous St. Valentine’s Day massacre, and the seventh anniversary of The Mob Museum. To celebrate both, the museum is offering free admission all day to Nevada residents with a valid ID. Among the celebratory activities are a virtual reality experience featuring the massacre, highlighted presentations of the Crime Lab, Use of Force Experience and Distillery Tour, and food and drink specials in The Underground speakeasy from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Out-of-state residents can still celebrate with buy one, get one free tickets. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Sexy party with dinner, performances

The Burlesque Hall of Fame will throw a belated Valentine’s Day party on Friday night at Ron DeCar’s Event Center. Titled Valen-Tease, the party will be hosted by Blanche Debris and include performances by Aya Fontaine (The Buxom Beauty of Burlesque), Cora Vette, La Rosa Muerta (Miss All Tease No Sleaze 2009), Lolita Haze (The Nymphet of Burlesque), Miz Charlamay, Molly Boom Boom (The Chipper Stripper), Ruby Champagne (The Mexican Spitfire of Burlesque and Miss Tiki Oasis 2018), Tana the Tattooed Lady and Las Vegas locals Dusty Summers and Gina Bon Bon. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show runs until 8 p.m. Tickets are $29 for general admission, $39 with a buffet and $49 with a plated dinner. 1201 Las Vegas Blvd. South, burlesquehalloffame.com

Classic rockers get ready for U.K. tour

Classic rockers Blue Oyster Cult perform Friday night at the Golden Nugget. This will be their last U.S. date before heading overseas for an eight-show U.K. tour. Tickets start at $59. 129 E. Fremont St., goldennugget.com

Food drive at Children’s Museum

Discovery Children’s Museum is holding a food drive Saturday. Representatives from Mother Hubbard’s Food Cupboard will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. collecting donations. Donate one or more cans of soup and get a dollar off admission. Museum members who donate will be entered to win a free birthday experience. 360 Promenade Place, discoverykidslv.org

Paint with friends at The Center

The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada, or The Center for short, will host a Family and Friends Paint Night on Saturday in honor of Black History Month. The event from 2-5 p.m. will feature artist Angelique Davis. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 day of the event. 401 S. Maryland Parkway, thecenterlv.org

