Palm tree fire ignites 2 Las Vegas houses

Two houses near Canosa Avenue and Spencer Street downtown caught fire Tuesday night after two burning palm trees fell on the houses, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue’s Twitter page.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue answers a call near Canosa Avenue and Spencer Street on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (LasVegasFD/Twitter)

Fire crews extinguished the flames at the homes near Canosa Avenue and Spencer Street just after 9 p.m. All Tuesday tree fires were being attributed to Fourth of July fireworks, the department tweeted.

As of 9:15 p.m., Metropolitan Police had responded to at least 70 calls for fires since about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

CANOSA UPDATE: Fire is OUT, palm trees on fire spread to 2 house, no inj's. Fireworks everywhere in the air as FFs work, no inj's. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/hwXgNGa32j — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 5, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

