Downtown

Palm tree fire ignites 2 Las Vegas houses

By Jessie Bekker Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2017 - 9:23 pm
 

Two houses in downtown Las Vegas caught on fire Tuesday night after two burning palm trees fell, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue’s Twitter page.

Fire crews extinguished the flames at the homes near Canosa Avenue and Spencer Street just after 9 p.m. All Tuesday tree fires were being attributed to Fourth of July fireworks, the department tweeted.

As of 9:15 p.m., Metropolitan Police had responded to at least 70 calls for fires since about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.

 

