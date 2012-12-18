Paradise/Downtown Neighborhood News

Staff members from local nightclubs XS and Tryst donated more than $172,000 in toys to radio station KLUC’s annual toy drive. The donation added up to more than 10,000 toys and 192 bicycles.

This is the nightclubs’ seventh year donating to the drive, which assists HELP of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit that offers services, training and referrals to individuals and families so they can become self sufficient.

MINI MAKER FAIRE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

The Las Vegas Mini Maker Faire is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Organizers are accepting applications through Saturday from anyone who is interested in teaching, sharing and showing off what they have made.

For more information and to apply for a booth or exhibit, visit makerfairevegas.com.

NATHAN ADELSON HOSPICE SEEKS DONATIONS THROUGH DEC. 31

Nathan Adelson Hospice is accepting donations through Dec. 31 for families that have gone through the hospice process and seek assistance in their time of need.

The Families in Need program assists patients and families at Nathan Adelson Hospice that might not always be able to afford everyday necessities.

The hospice provides care and support to more than 450 patients and families each day as their loved ones make their end-of-life journey.

Among the items requested are gift cards from Walmart, grocery stores, Babies R Us and Target, as well as gasoline cards. Nonperishable items needed include peanut butter, jelly, tuna, spaghetti sauce, dry pasta, soups and nonrefrigerator microwaveable items.

Items can be dropped off at any Nathan Adelson location: 4141 Swenson St.; in the MountainView Medical Office Building, 3150 N. Tenaya Way (near Cheyenne Avenue), third floor; or 1401 S. Highway 160, Suite B, in Pahrump.

For more information, call Stephanie Forbes at 702-938-3910.

NONPROFIT HOSTS SUPPLIES DRIVE

FOR HOMELESS STUDENTS

Project 150, a valley nonprofit organization that helps homeless students, is hosting a fundraiser and supplies drive through December to provide food, clothing and shelter for students in time for the holidays.

For more information or to donate, visit project150lv.org or visit any Harmony Homes sales office to drop off a donation.