Paradise/Downtown Neighborhood News, Aug. 6-12

CITY OFFERS COMMUNITY WI-FI ACCESS

The Las Vegas City Council has approved a contract with lv.net to provide free Wi-Fi access to open areas downtown.

The system is set to be installed in stages, starting with Grand Central Parkway, Bonanza Road, Eighth Street and Charleston Boulevard.

The early phases are set to provide Internet access for laptops and tablets, while later service is set to include smart phones. There is no cost to the city or users for the service, and the agreement with lv.net will establish administration, support and governance in the operation of Wi-Fi services.

WORKSHOP TO HIGHLIGHT PROGRAMS OFFERED AT LOU RUVO CENTER

A workshop explaining the social services, resources and education programs at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center For Brain Health is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. The event is geared toward caregivers. Visit lvccld.org or call 702-507-3458.

SALON SERVICES TO RAISE FUNDS

FOR CATHOLIC CHARITIES’ PROGRAM

A charity cut-a-thon to raise money for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada’s adoption services is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 11 at Hair Raisers Salon, 6158 W. Flamingo Road.

Stylists will be offering cuts, styles, waxing and make up for $5 . Donations of clothing, food and gift cards will be accepted .

NEUROPATHY SUPPORT GROUP

PLANS aUG. 9 MEETING AT LIBRARY

A neuropathy support group is set to meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. The support group is for neuropathy patients, friends, family and anyone interested in the topic. For more information, call 702-301-6169.

BREAST-FEEDING RESOURCE FAIR SET

FOR AUG. 10 AT SPRINGS PRESERVE

Nurturing Naturally: A Breast-feeding Resource Fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The event is set to include refreshments, infant massages, play time, face painting and educational programs. Visit snvbreastfeeding.org or call 702-257-5547.

SIGN-UPS SET FOR KIDS’ BASKETBALL CAMP

Registration is set to end at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 for Summer Madness Mini Basketball Camp at the Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St.

The camp is for children ages 6 to 8 and is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to

12:30 p.m. Aug. 17. The cost is $5, and registration is required.

Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7169.

TOWN ADVISORY BOARDS

TO MEET AUG. 6 and 14

The Winchester Town Advisory Board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive.

The Paradise Town Advisory Board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Paradise Recreation and Community Services Center, 4775 McLeod Drive.

The Enterprise Town Advisory Board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave.

For more information and agendas, visit clarkcountynv.gov.



