Parking meters to be added in Arts District later this month

Las Vegas officials are looking to raise money for an Arts District parking garage through the installation of new parking meters in the area downtown.

Beginning later this month, 64 parking meters will be added to areas along streets and in various parking lots within the Arts District, the city of Las Vegas announced Thursday in a tweet. The meters will be installed in an area bordered by Commerce and 3rd streets to the west and east and Charleston and Oakey boulevards to the north and south.

Payment options will vary from $1 per hour up to $10 for a monthly parking program, with the majority of the area being on-street, $2 per hour parking with four hour time limits.

The meter fees will help generate funds to go toward a planned parking garage set to be built in the area in 2024, according to the city. The tentative price for the garage is around $20 million, which the city will finance with a 10-year bond. The exact location of the parking garage has yet to be determined, according to Jace Radke, city spokesman.

“Revenue from meters will be a small part of the cost of the garage with the city funding the vast majority of the project,” Radke said.

Long term plans call for adding two garages in the area, one north and one south of Charleston in the Arts District.

The Arts District has blossomed in recent years with the addition of various bars, restaurants, residential and commercial projects. It’s also the home of the popular “First Friday” event that occurs on the first Friday of each month.

Downtown already features seven parking garages, 36 parking lots with a total of 10,000 parking spaces and 1,000 on-street parking spaces.

Each year there are over 80,000 citations handed out by the 52 parking staff members, according to a presentation given at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

