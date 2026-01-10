Pedestrian dies in crash involving truck in downtown Las Vegas

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the corner of West Bonanza Road and North City Parkway.

A pedestrian died in a crash involving a truck late Friday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened at 4:58 p.m. near the corner of West Bonanza Road and North City Parkway.

Police said a truck struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and impairment is not suspected.

