Pedestrian dies in crash involving truck in downtown Las Vegas

January 9, 2026 - 6:49 pm
 

A pedestrian died in a crash involving a truck late Friday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened at 4:58 p.m. near the corner of West Bonanza Road and North City Parkway.

Police said a truck struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and impairment is not suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

