Pedestrian dies in crash involving truck in downtown Las Vegas
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the corner of West Bonanza Road and North City Parkway.
A pedestrian died in a crash involving a truck late Friday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas.
The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened at 4:58 p.m. near the corner of West Bonanza Road and North City Parkway.
Police said a truck struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and impairment is not suspected.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.