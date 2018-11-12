Police activity closes some downtown Las Vegas streets

Several roads in Downtown Las Vegas were shut down Monday afternoon due to police activity.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“SWAT and negotiators are responding,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims said just before 1 p.m. Monday.

Main Street is closed between Bridger and Lewis avenues, Bridger is closed between Main and Casino Center Boulevard, and First Street is closed between Bridger and Lewis, Sims said at 12:50 p.m.

People should avoid the area, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

