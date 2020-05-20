Police respond to report of suspicious device in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police responded to a report of a suspicious device late Wednesday morning outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse and detained a man.
Las Vegas police responded to a report of a suspicious device Wednesday outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, but authorities said a preliminary investigation showed no threat to public safety.
Police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said police were called around 11:30 a.m. to the federal courthouse at 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Police detained a man as they carried out their investigation.
Suspicious device reported at federal courthouse. An individual detained. @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/gGnnkhkCc5
— Bizuayehu Tesfaye (@bizutesfaye) May 20, 2020
Deputy U.S. Marshal Desiree Sida said the man was identified as a transient who had a history of making threats at the property because he had no home and wanted to be jailed. She said there were no threats to public safety, and the device was not believed to be dangerous. She did not immediately release the name of the man detained.
