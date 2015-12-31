Project 150’s free teen shopping day targets disadvantaged students

Project 150 held a free teen shopping day Dec. 12 inside its new location at 3600 N. Rancho Drive. The local nonprofit provides disadvantaged students with food, clothing, school supplies, sports equipment, shoes and other needs.

Shopper Haja, last name withheld, left, readjusts the clothes in her hands during a teen shopping day at Project 150 on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, in Las Vegas. Project 150 is a nonprofit that allows homeless and displaced high school students to shop for clothing and accessories free with the use of their student ID. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Volunteers Kasey Stevens, front left, and Kate White, front right, pack up items for the children of Juliana Rios, back left, including Rios‘ daughter Christina Hurley-Castillo, back right, during a teen shopping day at Project 150 on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, in Las Vegas. Project 150 is a nonprofit that allows homeless and displaced high school students to shop for clothing and accessories free with the use of their student ID. Ronda Churchill/L

Volunteers Kate White, front, and Kasey Stevens work on a family‘s order during a teen shopping day at Project 150 on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, in Las Vegas. Project 150 is a nonprofit that allows homeless and displaced high school students to shop for clothing and accessories free with the use of their student ID. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Volunteer Angel Reynosa sorts clothing during a teen shopping day at Project 150 on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, in Las Vegas. Project 150 is a nonprofit that allows homeless and displaced high school students to shop for clothing and accessories free with the use of their student ID. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Volunteer Paul Beauchamp hangs clothing during a teen shopping day at Project 150 on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, in Las Vegas. Project 150 is a nonprofit that allows homeless and displaced high school students to shop for clothing and accessories free with the use of their student ID. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Volunteers and siblings Miriam, left, and Jesus Cadenas work at the check-out station during a teen shopping day at Project 150 on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, in Las Vegas. Project 150 is a nonprofit that allows homeless and displaced high school students to shop for clothing and accessories free with the use of their student ID. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A young man shops during a teen shopping day at Project 150 on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, in Las Vegas. Project 150 is a nonprofit that allows homeless and displaced high school students to shop for clothing and accessories free with the use of their student ID. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Project 150 held a free teen shopping day Dec. 12 inside its new location at 3600 N. Rancho Drive. The local nonprofit provides disadvantaged students with food, clothing, school supplies, sports equipment, shoes and other needs.

At the event, basic necessities, such as socks, underwear, shoes and winter clothing, were provided to students with a high school ID card.

“The Las Vegas community has been extremely supportive this year,” said Meli Pulido, executive director of the nonprofit, in a recent press release. “Our volunteers work tirelessly collecting clothes and other items for our students, in addition to setting up the store — Betty’s Boutique — to showcase the latest fashion … for the winter season.”

Project 150 is in need of donations of new socks and undergarments, new or gently used clothing and accessories for teens, in addition to school supplies, hygiene items and more. It serves nearly 2,500 homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students in 44 high schools throughout Clark County, plus eight high schools in Northern Nevada.

Visit project150.org or call 702-721-7150.