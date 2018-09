NBC Sports and the Northshore Animal League have brought the “Pup” series to downtown Las Vegas. The “Pup” series is part of this weekend’s NASCAR festivities.

NBC Sports and the Northshore Animal League have brought the “Pup” series to downtown Las Vegas. The “Pup” series is part of this weekend’s NASCAR festivities.

Puppies will be on display on Fremont Street until Saturday evening, and all of the pups are available for adoption.

Visitors can stop by to see the puppies running around a custom-built, pup-sized racetrack.

Contact Mat Luschek at mluschek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @matluschek on Twitter.

36.169756, -115.141923