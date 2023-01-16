Rain, hail thin crowd at annual MLK Day parade

Although the downtown Las Vegas parade started under sunny skies, rain and even hail affected attendance as the parade continued.

Kids from Wendell P. Williams Elementary School walk in the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Downtown Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Parade goers ride a float in the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Kids from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School walk in the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Kids from Wendell P. Williams Elementary School walk in the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Parade goers walk in the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Diana Pedraza, center, stands with her twin daughters, Ava and Anaya Pedraza, 2, and her son Miguel Pedraza, 5, as they make heart shapes with their hands to floats passing by in the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Kids from Wendell P. Williams Elementary School walk in the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Junior grand marshal Ava Ramirez, 8, waves at the crowds in the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Diana Pedraza, center, stands with her twin daughters, Ava and Anaya Pedraza, 2, her son Miguel Pedraza, 5, her nephew Ronnie Gomez, 11, left, and her husband, Aldo Pedraza, behind, as they wave and make heart shapes with their hands to floats passing by in the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A float passes parade goers in the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade marched through weather ranging from pleasant to extreme in downtown Las Vegas on Monday.

The sun emerged from behind the previous night’s rain clouds Monday morning as operators of the parade’s floats were finishing up their projects on the wet streets.

The clouds parting was a relief for several spectators lining up before the parade began.

“I was worried it was going to rain,” said Bobby Bezzelle. “That’s why I made sure to check the weather this morning before I left the house.”

While the sun shone over the parade to start, the promise of rain led to a smaller turnout compared to previous years, according to some regular attendees.

The turnout “is good, especially in this weather,” said Justin Reyes, who said he goes to the parade every year. “Because I’ve seen it bigger than this before, with better weather. … It’s surprising that a lot of people still came out.”

Reyes and many of the other spectators came prepared for the elements, with many sporting umbrellas, ponchos and heavier clothing at the event.

“No I’m not worried (about the possibility of rain). I brought my umbrella just for that,” said College of Southern Nevada student Trey Barn.

Barn would later have to use his umbrella, because a light rain started coming down about an hour and a half after the start of the parade. The rain grew progressively stronger over the next two hours, peaking at a full downpour, even hailing at some points, too.

While many came prepared, the difficult weather did thin out the crowd. While many people moved to spots underneath awnings to weather the storm until it lightened, the storm proved too much for crowds of people who were forced to leave.

Despite these challenges from the elements, the parade continued and the performers on the floats did not let the harsh weather dampen their displays. Many dancers who performed behind floats kept in step, with many wearing plastic ponchos, marching bands continued to play their songs, and nearly every float continued marching forward without delay.

The grand marshals for this year’s parade included 7-year-old entrepreneur Justyn Boumah.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MarkCredicoII on Twitter.