Repeal Day party and tree lighting party top downtown Las Vegas to-do list

A print of the painting "Eventails" by Georges Barbier is one of the Prohibition-era artworks on display in a hidden room at The Underground at The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The basement-level exhibition of the Prohibition era features a working distillery and speakeasy where attendees can stay for a drink. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

That’s well worth cheering

Dec. 5 is Repeal Day, and what better place to celebrate the 86th anniversary of the end of Prohibition than The Mob Museum. Cocktails, wine, beer and moonshine made in house will be flowing freely, and legally, at a Roaring ’20s-themed party in the museum’s basement speakeasy, The Underground. Don your finest flapper, Gatsby or mobster attire and head over to 300 Stewart Ave. between 7 p.m. and midnight. Tickets start at $69 and run up to $149 for a package that includes a three course dinner at Oscar’s Steakhouse in the Plaza. themobmuseum.org.

Let the Fremont St. festivities begin

Mayor Carolyn Goodman will officially kick off the holiday season in Downtown Las Vegas on Dec. 11, by lighting the Fremont Street Experience Christmas tree. The 50-foot tree will officially start to shine below the newly upgraded Viva Vision canopy during a ceremony that will run from 5 to 5:30 p.m. vegasexperience.com

Mix it up with the elves

Kids will have the chance to snap some elf selfies, create their own elf hats, take part in an elf scavenger hunt and enjoy a chocolate milk bar and other holiday treats Sunday morning at the Discovery Children’s Museum’s Elf Adventure. Tickets for the event are $14.50, and include admission to the museum, which is located at 360 Promenade Place. discoverykidslv.org

Sounds like holiday spirit

The Las Vegas Philharmonic will present “A Classic Holiday” on Saturday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Guest conductor Richard McGee will lead the orchestra and vocalists Kristen Hertzenberg and Travis Cloer through a selection of holiday classics during two shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. thesmithcenter.com

Start your engines — bring toys

Hogs & Heifers, 201 N. Third Street, will host its annual Miracle on Third Street Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run on Saturday. Breakfast and registration will run from 8 to 10 a.m. at the bar. Kickstands up for the ride is scheduled for 10:30, with an after-party back at the bar at 2:30. Those who don’t ride or who can’t make the event can donate a toy there, or at several other downtown businesses through Saturday. For a list of drop-off locations, and more information, go to hogsandheiferslasvegas.com.

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.