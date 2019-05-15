Residential project coming to Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas
The first residential development at the downtown Las Vegas park calls for 324 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
The first residential development at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas will break ground next week: A luxury, mid-rise apartment community.
Southern Land Company, a Nashville-based developer, said Wednesday that its first project in Las Vegas will be located on six acres just north of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.
The project calls for 324 apartments, ranging from studios to two bedrooms, and roughly 14,500 square feet of ground level retail and restaurants.
The development’s official name will be unveiled during a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday. It was not immediately clear when the project is expected to be completed.
