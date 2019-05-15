Residential project coming to Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas

The first residential development at the downtown Las Vegas park calls for 324 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

Parcels of land at Symphony Park at the corner of Grand Central Pkwy. and Symphony Park Ave. in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, March 12, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 2012 view of Symphony Park, a 61-acre development in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first residential development at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas will break ground next week: A luxury, mid-rise apartment community.

Southern Land Company, a Nashville-based developer, said Wednesday that its first project in Las Vegas will be located on six acres just north of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

The project calls for 324 apartments, ranging from studios to two bedrooms, and roughly 14,500 square feet of ground level retail and restaurants.

The development’s official name will be unveiled during a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday. It was not immediately clear when the project is expected to be completed.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.