‘Reverse’ Las Vegas Days parade to impact traffic downtown

If your Saturday plans include downtown Las Vegas, prepare for road closures as the Las Vegas Days parade takes place in unique fashion.

Formerly known as Helldorado Days, this year’s event is not your typical parade. Because of the pandemic, it will be a reverse parade, with the bands, performers and other entrants being stationary while attendees drive past in their vehicles.

The parade will run from 10 a.m. until noon, with traffic heading south down Third Street from Garces Avenue to Charleston Boulevard. Third Street’s sidewalks were recently widened so the road is replacing the usual route down Fourth Street, which has narrow sidewalks, according to the city.

Vehicles waiting to view the parade will line up on Fourth Street, starting at Garces, and continuing south.

The event is the annual celebration of Las Vegas’ history and founding in 1905. The parade took a one-year hiatus last year due to the pandemic.

Road closures associated with the parade will run between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. and include:

— Third Street from Garces to Charleston and all cross streets in between.

— Additionally, a single lane closure will occur on Fourth Street from Charleston to Garces.

The first 500 vehicles that enter the parade will receive a goodie bag at the entrance.

Viewers will be provided a scorecard and pencil so they can pick their favorite entries, with the top one receiving a prize.

