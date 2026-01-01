46°F
Ringing in the New Year in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Fremont Street was the place to be to bring in 2026. Check out our photo gallery of the downtown Las Vegas party.

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2026 - 12:25 am
Updated January 1, 2026 - 1:11 am
 
New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in ...
New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
CeeLo Green performs as New Year's revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People try to stay out of the rain as New Year's revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
New Year's revelers walk through the rain at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
CeeLo Green performs as New Year's revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A man with a cigar walks by as New Year's revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nancy Valencia, right, of Amarillo, Texas, dances with her husband Gabriel Valencia as New Year's revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ken Wigginton, of Rhode Island, dances as New Year's revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mike Frank, of Seattle, right, mingles with other New Year's revelers at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mike Frank, of Seattle, right, walks along the Fremont Street Experience as New Year's revelers gather on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
New Year's revelers wearing onesies walk around the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nancy Valencia, right, of Amarillo, Texas, dances with her husband Gabriel Valencia as New Year's revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
David, left, and Juliette, of Stockton, Calif., dance to a DJ as New Year's revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
New Year's revelers dance to a DJ while trying to stay out of the rain at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sammy Johnson performs as New Year's revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
New Year's revelers walk in the rain at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
New Year's revelers dance at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
New Year's revelers dance at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Robin Thicke performs for New Year's revelers at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Robin Thicke performs for New Year's revelers at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A couple dances as New Year's revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People watch and sing along as Robin Thicke, not pictured, performs for New Year's revelers at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Robin Thicke, left, and Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley lead the countdown to the New Year at the Fremont Street Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Revelers celebrate the new year at the Fremont Street Experience on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A couple kisses as revelers celebrate the new year at the Fremont Street Experience on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A couple kisses as revelers celebrate the new year at the Fremont Street Experience on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Couples kiss and embrace as revelers celebrate the new year at the Fremont Street Experience on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People dance and celebrate the new year at the Fremont Street Experience on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fireworks go off from The Strat on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rain couldn’t stop the New Year’s Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience.

With performances from CeeLo Green and Robin Thicke, revelers partied through the night in downtown Las Vegas.

Check out our photo gallery from the scene.

