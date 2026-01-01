Ringing in the New Year in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Fremont Street was the place to be to bring in 2026. Check out our photo gallery of the downtown Las Vegas party.
Rain couldn’t stop the New Year’s Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience.
With performances from CeeLo Green and Robin Thicke, revelers partied through the night in downtown Las Vegas.
Check out our photo gallery from the scene.
