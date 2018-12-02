Santa runners bring holiday cheer to downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Thousands of runners packed the streets of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday morning for the annual Great Santa Run.

Cindy Crow of Illinois dances to Zumba to warm up for the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at the Fremont Street Experience 3rd Street Stage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People get ready to start in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Carson Avenue in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Marta Thomas, left, and Miriam Chavez, both of Las Vegas, dance to Zumba before the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at the Fremont Street Experience 3rd Street Stage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Kristi Mydell with Strong In 1 Fitness leads a Zumba dance in front of a crowd of people before the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at the Fremont Street Experience 3rd Street Stage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jerry Johnson with Strong In 1 Fitness leads a Zumba dance in front of a crowd of people before the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at the Fremont Street Experience 3rd Street Stage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Miriam Chavez of Las Vegas dances to Zumba before the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at the Fremont Street Experience 3rd Street Stage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A woman makes a marionette dance during a Zumba warm up dance before the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at the Fremont Street Experience 3rd Street Stage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Larry Edwards of Las Vegas dance before the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at the Fremont Street Experience 3rd Street Stage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Bob Brown, second from right, president and CEO of Opportunity Village, with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, far right, speak to attendees before the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at the Fremont Street Experience 3rd Street Stage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman before the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at the Fremont Street Experience 3rd Street Stage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Christian Daniels, 13, of Las Vegas, before the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at the Fremont Street Experience 3rd Street Stage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Performers and other event organizers stand of stage before the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at the Fremont Street Experience 3rd Street Stage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A runner wears Santa Claus themed slippers for the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People at the Fremont Street Experience make their way to the start line for the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People at the Fremont Street Experience make their way to the start line for the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People at the Fremont Street Experience make their way to the start line for the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People get ready to start in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Carson Avenue in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Bicyclists lead runners in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People run in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People start in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People run in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People run in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People run in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People run in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas 51's mascot Cosmo cheers as runners start in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Runners is costumes start in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Susan Kikuli, top right, with her two children David Nelson, 4, left, and Chris Nelson, 2, take a photo with Las Vegas 51's mascot Cosmo during the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Monica Arriaga of Las Vegas with her son Autlan, 7, receive their medals at the finish line of the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Madison Lai of Las Vegas with her dog Juju receive their medals at the finish line of the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Derek Torres of Las Vegas with his daughter Zara, 3, wear their medals at the finish line of the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Brandon Bredsguard, 32, employee with Opportunity Village, shows his medal at the finish line of the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Maricel Manuel of Las Vegas wears her medal at the finish line of the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Ed Capps, left, with his wife Charlotte and their dogs at finish line of the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Casey Turner, left, with his wife Joanne and 7-week-old son Dillon, at finish line of the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Maia Neri, left, and Judith Caro of Las Vegas, take a photo at finish line of the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Magician Lance Burton served as grand marshal. Special guests included Mayor Carolyn Goodman, the Chippendales, Human Nature and Gabriella Versace of “Sexxy.”

Festivities kicked off at 8 a.m. at the Fremont Street Experience’s Third Street Stage, in advance of the 10 and 10:30 a.m. race start times.

Registration for the Santa Run included a five-piece Santa suit, swag bag and medal, with proceeds benefiting Opportunity Village.

After the race, the after-party was held at the Llama Lot on Fremont between Ninth and Tenth streets. The party featured entertainment, food vendors, adult beverages and more.