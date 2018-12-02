Santa runners bring holiday cheer to downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Thousands of runners packed the streets of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday morning for the annual Great Santa Run.
Magician Lance Burton served as grand marshal. Special guests included Mayor Carolyn Goodman, the Chippendales, Human Nature and Gabriella Versace of “Sexxy.”
Festivities kicked off at 8 a.m. at the Fremont Street Experience’s Third Street Stage, in advance of the 10 and 10:30 a.m. race start times.
Registration for the Santa Run included a five-piece Santa suit, swag bag and medal, with proceeds benefiting Opportunity Village.
After the race, the after-party was held at the Llama Lot on Fremont between Ninth and Tenth streets. The party featured entertainment, food vendors, adult beverages and more.