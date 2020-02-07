Seen in 702: Just gonna check for … hey, what happened?

Downtown Las Vegas can be an adventure through the unknown … and the Great White North.

A sign of the times Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the D Las Vegas. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

My friends and I watched Super Bowl LIV at the Downtown Events Center. Except for the 49ers fan who was celebrating the soon-to-disappear third-quarter lead by throwing chairs around the area, and thereby, earning an exit from the grounds, it was great fun.

Afterward, it was to the D Las Vegas, which was packed and boisterous. Back out to the Fremont Street Experience with some live music, and called it a night.

On Tuesday, I happened to return to the D, went upstairs and ran into this.

“Uh, this wasn’t here before,” I decisively determined, then, channeling my inner Graham Chapman, bellowed, “All right, what’s all this, then?!”

The RJ’s Al Mancini later informed the masses that the second-floor work was part of the transformation to BarCanada, a hockey-inspired establishment.

It promises “the Canadian spirit of hockey and hops for an unforgettable game watching experience.” To which I snarkily thought, “‘Canadian spirit of hockey?’ Then why has the Stanley Cup been in ’Murica since 1994? USA! USA! USA!”

(It appears Canada has replied: “That’s pretty funny, hoser. Oh, look who has the Larry O’Brien Trophy, eh?”)

At least Sigma Derby has survived the transition.

Having solved that mystery, I stepped outside to FSE, no longer seeing bands entertaining the masses, but visitors and/or locals feeling the chill of the winds and 50-degree afternoon.

I don’t think they wanted to hear from me that this used to be considered prime golf weather conditions for those in Rockford, Illinois.

And, finally, back by popular demand … pigeons!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.