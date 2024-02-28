66°F
Semi carrying apples rolls over on downtown Las Vegas ramp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2024 - 9:24 am
 
Updated February 28, 2024 - 1:33 pm
Crews work to get a semitractor-trailer on its wheels Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, on a ramp conne ...
Crews work to get a semitractor-trailer on its wheels Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, on a ramp connecting southbound Interstate 15 to U.S. Highway 95 in downtown Las Vegas. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A semitractor-trailer carrying apples rolled over Wednesday morning in downtown Las Vegas, resulting in a closure of a major “Spaghetti Bowl” ramp.

The crash occurred at 8:10 a.m. on the ramp connecting southbound Interstate 15 to U.S. Highway 95, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol incidents page.

As of 1:15 p.m., the ramp remained closed as crews continued to clear the road and a tow truck could removed the damaged vehicle, according to an NHP release.

No substantial injuries were reported, and the driver of the semi did not require a visit to the hospital.

The closure could last an additional two to three hours for cleanup, NHP said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

