Shopping Thanksgiving weekend? Here’s where you can park for free

Free parking is just one of the perks for shoppers looking for holiday gifts on Small Business Saturday.

The Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Free parking — and free cash — can be yours if you shop in downtown Las Vegas next Saturday, Nov. 25, the city of Las Vegas announced in a press release.

On Small Business Saturday, or the day after Black Friday, the city will provide free, on-street metered parking in the downtown area, including the Arts District, to spur shopping at local businesses.

Downtown shoppers can also receive a cash reward, courtesy of Las Vegas Open Rewards, which allows customers to earn $50 to spend at participating businesses. To receive the award, users must sign up between Nov. 24-26 at www.bludot.io/rewards-customers and follow the step-by-step instructions.

More than 100 small businesses have joined the Small Business Saturday program, which runs until June 30, 2024. The program is funded through $1 million from the American Rescue Act.

