62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Downtown

Shopping Thanksgiving weekend? Here’s where you can park for free

Free parking downtown for Small Business Saturday
By Peter S. Levitt Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2023 - 12:26 pm
 
The Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) ...
The Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Free parking — and free cash — can be yours if you shop in downtown Las Vegas next Saturday, Nov. 25, the city of Las Vegas announced in a press release.

On Small Business Saturday, or the day after Black Friday, the city will provide free, on-street metered parking in the downtown area, including the Arts District, to spur shopping at local businesses.

Downtown shoppers can also receive a cash reward, courtesy of Las Vegas Open Rewards, which allows customers to earn $50 to spend at participating businesses. To receive the award, users must sign up between Nov. 24-26 at www.bludot.io/rewards-customers and follow the step-by-step instructions.

More than 100 small businesses have joined the Small Business Saturday program, which runs until June 30, 2024. The program is funded through $1 million from the American Rescue Act.

Contact Peter S. Levitt at plevitt@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Take a lap around the 3.8-mile circuit — VIDEO
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Take a lap around the 3.8-mile circuit — VIDEO
2
‘Void of humanity’: 8 teens arrested in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen, police say
‘Void of humanity’: 8 teens arrested in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen, police say
3
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
4
Father of teen: ‘I can’t watch the video of my son beaten to death’
Father of teen: ‘I can’t watch the video of my son beaten to death’
5
Teen beaten near high school has died from injuries, father says
Teen beaten near high school has died from injuries, father says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Fashion Show mall to charge for parking during F1
Fashion Show mall to charge for parking during F1
Pedestrian hit in central Las Vegas more than 3 weeks ago dies
Pedestrian hit in central Las Vegas more than 3 weeks ago dies
Las Vegas summer-like heat to hold on a few more days
Las Vegas summer-like heat to hold on a few more days
Sidewalk vendors voice concerns over proposed restrictions, fees
Sidewalk vendors voice concerns over proposed restrictions, fees
You won’t need a car in this future downtown Las Vegas neighborhood
You won’t need a car in this future downtown Las Vegas neighborhood
More than 7,000 lose power in east Las Vegas
More than 7,000 lose power in east Las Vegas