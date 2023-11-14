Shopping Thanksgiving weekend? Here’s where you can park for free
Free parking is just one of the perks for shoppers looking for holiday gifts on Small Business Saturday.
Free parking — and free cash — can be yours if you shop in downtown Las Vegas next Saturday, Nov. 25, the city of Las Vegas announced in a press release.
On Small Business Saturday, or the day after Black Friday, the city will provide free, on-street metered parking in the downtown area, including the Arts District, to spur shopping at local businesses.
Downtown shoppers can also receive a cash reward, courtesy of Las Vegas Open Rewards, which allows customers to earn $50 to spend at participating businesses. To receive the award, users must sign up between Nov. 24-26 at www.bludot.io/rewards-customers and follow the step-by-step instructions.
More than 100 small businesses have joined the Small Business Saturday program, which runs until June 30, 2024. The program is funded through $1 million from the American Rescue Act.
