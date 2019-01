Davis Davis from San Diego, who placed eighth, competes blindfolded in the final round of the 2019 Sign Spinning World Championship held at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rico El-Lis, from Los Angeles, competes in the Trick of the Year competition at the 2019 Sign Spinning World Championship at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. The competition was filled with big throws, flips and some break dancing moves. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nicholas Jaramillo 32, of Hollywood, Fla., spins a sign for fun after being eliminated from the 2019 Sign Spinning World Championship at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Michael Patterson performs moves during a break in the 2019 Sign Spinning World Championship held at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Matthew Doolan of Fort Worth, Texas, steps up to compete in the final round of the 2019 Sign Spinning World Championship held at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rico El-Lis, from Los Angeles, competes in the final round of the 2019 Sign Spinning World Championship held at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. El-Lis placed seventh overall. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jose Angeles from Northern California, who placed fifth, competes in the final round of the 2019 Sign Spinning World Championship held at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rico El-Lis, from Los Angeles, takes off his shirt during a sign toss in the final round of the 2019 Sign Spinning World Championship at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. El-Lis placed seventh overall. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tre Faber, 26, of Maryland, spins a sign for fun after being eliminated from the 2019 Sign Spinning World Championship at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ray Rivera, who placed second overall, competes in the final round of the 2019 Sign Spinning World Championship held at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Matthew Doolan of Fort Worth, Texas, center, is mobbed by friends and competitors after winning the 2019 Sign Spinning World Championship held at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

The AArrow World Sign Spinning Championship returned to downtown Las Vegas this weekend.

The 12th anniversary competition was an opportunity for advertising sign spinners to “showcase their athleticism, advertising skills, and creative style and personalities.”

The competition, which started Friday, ended Saturday at the Fremont Street Experience.

Matthew Doolan of Fort Worth, Texas, won the competition.