Sisolak, Golden Knights join Pride Parade in Las Vegas —PHOTOS

Pride Parade celebration takes over downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2021 - 10:02 pm
 
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of the City of Las Vegas entry, including Jasmine Freeman, left, march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People watch the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of The Center entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Addicted Realty entry float in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of the City of Las Vegas entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of Clark County School District entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of MGM Resorts International entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of the Metropolitan Police Department entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of International Game Technology entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of the Delta Airlines entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of Flex Cocktail Lounge entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of Meow WolfÕs Omega Mart entry, including Robin Slonina and her son Leo, 11, march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of The Center entry, including Michelle Pierson, march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of MGM Resorts International entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of Flex Cocktail Lounge entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The annual Las Vegas Pride Night parade attracted thousands to downtown Las Vegas on Friday.

The parade kicked off a weekend showcasing Las Vegas’ diversity. Attending the parade were Gov. Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak, who served as co-grand marshals.

In a tweet, Sisolak said two years ago, he was the first Nevada governor to walk in the parade. “I’m honored to join in person again,” he tweeted.

Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez also attended the parade. In June, Enriquez became the first openly transgender contestant to advance to the Miss USA Pageant.

