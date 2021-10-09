Sisolak, Golden Knights join Pride Parade in Las Vegas —PHOTOS

The annual Las Vegas Pride Night parade attracted thousands to downtown Las Vegas on Friday.

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the City of Las Vegas entry, including Jasmine Freeman, left, march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People watch the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of The Center entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Addicted Realty entry float in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the City of Las Vegas entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of Clark County School District entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of MGM Resorts International entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of International Game Technology entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the Delta Airlines entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of Flex Cocktail Lounge entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of Meow WolfÕs Omega Mart entry, including Robin Slonina and her son Leo, 11, march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of The Center entry, including Michelle Pierson, march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of MGM Resorts International entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of Flex Cocktail Lounge entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The parade kicked off a weekend showcasing Las Vegas’ diversity. Attending the parade were Gov. Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak, who served as co-grand marshals.

In a tweet, Sisolak said two years ago, he was the first Nevada governor to walk in the parade. “I’m honored to join in person again,” he tweeted.

2 years ago I became the first Nevada Governor to walk in the Las Vegas Pride Parade. Today, I’m honored to join in person again. Kathy and I can’t wait to celebrate at the parade and honor you all weekend! Happy Pride, Las Vegas!#lasvegaspride pic.twitter.com/ow7x42kf4L — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 8, 2021

Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez also attended the parade. In June, Enriquez became the first openly transgender contestant to advance to the Miss USA Pageant.

LoV/e being part of the Las Vegas Pride Parade! 🏳️‍🌈 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/amiy9AlVL4 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 9, 2021

Kathy and I are so happy to be with so many of our friends tonight for the Pride Parade in Fabulous Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/NOKWT8sCBy — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 9, 2021