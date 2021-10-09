66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Downtown

Sisolak, Golden Knights join Pride Parade in Las Vegas —VIDEO

Pride Parade celebration takes over downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2021 - 10:02 pm
 
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Fr ...
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The annual Las Vegas Pride Night parade attracted thousands to downtown Las Vegas on Friday.

The parade kicked off a weekend showcasing Las Vegas’ diversity. Attending the parade were Gov. Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak, who served as co-grand marshals.

In a tweet, Sisolak said two years ago, he was the first Nevada governor to walk in the parade. “I’m honored to join in person again,” he tweeted.

Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez also attended the parade. In June, Enriquez became the first openly transgender contestant to advance to the Miss USA Pageant.

MOST READ
1
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
2
Iconic Italian restaurant closing Strip location
Iconic Italian restaurant closing Strip location
3
ZZ Top takes to the Strip with new bassist, classic flair
ZZ Top takes to the Strip with new bassist, classic flair
4
Woman killed in downtown Henderson
Woman killed in downtown Henderson
5
Gruden apologizes after email with racial slur surfaces
Gruden apologizes after email with racial slur surfaces
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST