Smartphone app will let users feed parking meters

The new PassportParking smartphone app will allow users to feed the meter and keep track of the remaining time, city officials said. Users can also view payment history and receive email receipts.

Tourists Marv and Jean Junk of Iowa feed a parking meter along 7th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 12, 2015. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An app will make it easier to pay for parking in Las Vegas, city officials said.

The free app is available on Apple products and Google Play, but parking can also be managed online at ppprk.com. New users can use the code 1FORFREE to get a $5 credit for their first parking payment through the PassportParking.

The app will be formally announced during a “Keep Your Change” event set for 6 to 10 p.m. Friday outside Container Park, 707 Fremont St.

