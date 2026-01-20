‘So wonderful’: Martin Luther King Jr. parade brings downtown Las Vegas to life — PHOTOS

A plethora of festive spectators dotted Fourth Street as more than 200 groups marched, danced or rolled through downtown Las Vegas.

Attendees watch as the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade makes its way down 4th Street Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kahlani Christina, 1, watches the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade as it passes down 4th Street Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Helen Aileen Anderson-Toland, the first African-American female principal hired in the Clark County School District, waves to the crowd during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees watch as the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade makes its way down 4th Street Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mario Berlanga, owner of Mario's Westside Market, waves to the crowd during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Raiders organization wave to the crowd during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dione Gantt, with Sigma Gamma Rho sorority, waves to the crowd during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brielle Whitley, 4, waves to the crowd during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vehicles make their way down 4th Street during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rep. Steven Horsford waves to the crowd during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Red Hat Soul Sisters wave to the crowd during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees watch as the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade makes its way down 4th Street Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley waves to the crowd during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees watch as the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade makes its way down 4th Street Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas Fire Department Capt. Cedric Williams waves to the crowd during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Helen Aileen Anderson-Toland, the first African-American female principal hired in the Clark County School District, waves to the crowd during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fernando Gray, Chief of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, hands out stickers during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kahlani Barefield, 1, watches the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade as it passes down 4th Street on Monday Jan. 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Visual depictions of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and historic quotes he pronounced decades ago were prominently spotted on floats, clothes and signs during a Monday parade that honored the Civil Rights Movement icon in downtown Las Vegas.

A plethora of festive spectators dotted Fourth Street between Gass and Ogden avenues as more than 200 groups marched, danced or rolled through to the sounds of cheers, chants and bass booms, snare clacks and cymbal clashes.

Adisa Nkechi, who’s lived in the valley for more than three years, said she’d like to see the annual event continue to grow.

“It’s so wonderful that everyone comes out,” she said. “And I hope that things continue to improve and it becomes and event that tourists make sure that they come to Vegas for during Martin Luther King week, just so they can attend this parade.”

Nkechi said she had enjoyed the presentation of sanitation workers from Republic Services who highlighted King’s remarks about having a dream.

For her, it King’s vision represents standing up for your rights and believing that dreams can become reality.

“It was a dream of his to see equality for all people,” she said. “Not just Black people, but for all people, and through that dream, we’re all here.”

Diverse parade

Participants of all races, classes, grades and line of work were represented in the hourslong procession, which took place amid pleasant weather.

Some would break away from the marching groups to exchange pleasantries or hand out candy, beads, T-shirts, stickers and plastic firefighter hats — a popular item among children every year.

Nonpartisan and partisan elected officials also participated.

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown and Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley rolled by in vehicles, while Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and Gov. Joe Lombardo marched on.

North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron popped out from the top of a city fire truck, while Rep. Dina Titus exchanged handshakes and Rep. Steven Horsford waved.

Judges were there, too.

Holiday alive and well

The State of Nevada formally celebrates King’s Jan. 15 birthday the third Monday of every January.

King would’ve turned 97 on Thursday. He was assassinated at 39 years old in 1968.

Retired teacher JoAnn Wade, who has attended the parade almost every year since she moved to the valley a quarter-century ago, described the celebration as a day of giving back.

She said she was delighted by the child attendees who accompanied adults in large numbers and emergency responders who marched alongside their work vehicles with flashing sirens.

“They are so sweet,” Wade said about the children. “They deserve our respect and courtesy,” she added about the public employees.

She arrived with a group of friends and planned to continue celebrating King’s birthday with food and music later in the day.

U.S. Army Veteran Earl Dean Watkins showed up with his wife. It was their fifth King parade in the eights years they’ve lived in Las Vegas.

He described the holiday as a very important day, which is important to keep celebrating.

‘It means a lot to me’

The annual Las Vegas parade is organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, which puts together an entire week of festivities to commemorate the late reverend.

North Las Vegas Justice Court Chief Judge Belinda Harris and American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada Executive Director Athar Haseebullah were appointed as grand marshals this year.

Georgia Holmes was born and raised in Las Vegas, and attends every King parade with her family, including her grandchildren.

“Our kids should be more educated on what this day really means and what it’s about,” she said. “They don’t understand the unity of it.”

Others should assign their own meaning to the holiday, she said.

“It means a lot to me,” Holmes said about herself. “We grow so much over the years. We still have trials and tribulations, but it’s getting better.”

She said she’s eager to see the parade to keep succeeding.

“I like that it’s getting bigger, it’s getting better,” Holmes said. “And it’s more common than it used to be.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.