Sprinklers put out fire in downtown Las Vegas hotel

No one was injured and evacuations were not necessary in an early Thursday morning fire at the California Hotel in downtown Las Vegas.

Firefighters respond Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, to a fire at the California Hotel, 12 E. Ogden Ave. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters respond Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, to a fire at the California Hotel, 12 E. Ogden Ave. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters respond Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, to a fire at the California Hotel, 12 E. Ogden Ave. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

No one was injured and evacuations were not necessary in an early Thursday morning fire at the California Hotel in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire Department crews responded about 1:15 a.m. to the hotel at 12 E. Ogden Ave. The fire was in a cooler unit of an ice cream shop and was put out by an automatic fire sprinkler.

The fire was confined to the ice cream shop on the second floor.

Fire investigators determined the fire started in the cooler unit and was electrical in nature.

The fire caused about $25,000 worth of damage.

Hotel staff and firefighters worked together in the clean up. Guests were not affected.

12 E. Ogden Ave., las vegas, nv