Suspicious item in dumpster causes evacuations near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious item in a dumpster Thursday afternoon near a downtown business.
An employee of the business found the item about 4:20 p.m. on the 500 block of South Eighth Street, near East Bonneville Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.
“Apparently another employee threw it in a dumpster,” Rivera said.
The employee who found it suspected it may have been dangerous.
Officers are evacuating parts of the area while they investigate, he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. 500 block of South Eighth Street, Las Vegas