Suspicious item in dumpster causes evacuations near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious item thrown into a dumpster Thursday afternoon near a downtown business.

An employee of the business found the item about 4:20 p.m. on the 500 block of South Eighth Street, near East Bonneville Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

“Apparently another employee threw it in a dumpster,” Rivera said.

The employee who found it suspected it may have been dangerous.

Officers are evacuating parts of the area while they investigate, he said.

