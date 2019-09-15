Suspicious Las Vegas package was vape pen battery, police say

Las Vegas police said the suspicious device found Sunday morning at the Bonneville Transit Center was a malfunctioning vape pen battery.

Las Vegas police are investigating reports of a suspicious package Sunday morning near downtown. (Max Michor / Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said the suspicious device found Sunday morning at the Bonneville Transit Center was a malfunctioning vape pen battery.

The device was reported around 8:50 a.m. on the 100 block of East Bonneville Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Metro’s ARMOR unit, which responds to reports of explosive devices, and the Las Vegas Fire Department’s bomb squad investigated.

Police blocked off the area surrounding the transit center for several hours before clearing the scene around 1 p.m. The situation came as a surprise to the owner and alarmed others who didn’t know what it was, but there was no criminal intent, police spokesman Anthony Bricker said. No injuries were reported.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.