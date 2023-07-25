98°F
Downtown

SUV plunges off downtown parking deck, 2 hurt

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2023 - 9:27 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after driving off the top of a parking structure Monday evening.

Police responded to reports of a dark-colored SUV driving off the top level of a parking structure on the 800 block of Grand Central Parkway just before 5 p.m. Monday, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag.

Schrag said the SUV landed on its top, and the two occupants were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

