SUV plunges off downtown parking deck, 2 hurt

Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after driving off the top of a parking structure Monday evening.

Police responded to reports of a dark-colored SUV driving off the top level of a parking structure on the 800 block of Grand Central Parkway just before 5 p.m. Monday, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag.

Schrag said the SUV landed on its top, and the two occupants were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available.

