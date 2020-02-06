The Swoop Building to make debut with free food and celebration

The Swoop Building, part of J Dapper’s project in the historic Huntridge area, is reminiscent of mid-century Googie architecture, known for upswept roofs and geometric shapes.

The Swoop Building at 1122 S. Maryland Parkway, shown here in a rendering, will hold a grand opening celebration Feb. 20. (Dapper Companies)

The Swoop is about to take wing — with free food and $1 beer.

The Swoop Building, developer J Dapper’s mid-century-modern project at the Huntridge Shopping Center, 1122 S. Maryland Parkway at Charleston Boulevard, will debut with a celebration from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. The event will include free Bobbies from Capriotti’s, free chicken tacos (limit three) or one bean and cheese burrito from Roberto’s, five free boneless wings with any purchase at Wingstop, $1 beer and free hot chocolate at Huntridge Tavern and free bottled water at Circle K.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Mariachis and a DJ will perform and there will be a photo bus and games, as well as appearances by U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and those who have worked on the project.

Like the center’s sign, the Swoop Building is reminiscent of Googie architecture, elements of which include upswept roofs and geometric shapes.

