Things to do in downtown Las Vegas this week

Events Center hosting Super Bowl bash

Looking for a place downtown to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday? The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is throwing a tailgate-style bash where fans can watch the San Francisco 49ers battle the Kansas City Chiefs on a massive screen with onsite betting. Admission is free for anyone 21 or older, and tables can be reserved for a $60 per person beverage minimum. Doors open at 11 a.m.; game time is 3:30 p.m. 200 S. Third St., dlvec.com

Brewery welcomes soccer fans Sunday

For those who prefer football played with a round ball by athletes who (mostly) don’t touch it with their hands, Able Baker Brewing is the place for you this weekend. Watch the U.S. men’s national soccer team take on Costa Rica on Saturday at its Arts District tasting room. The game starts at 12:55 p.m., but the party starts at noon. 1510 S. Main St., ablebakerbrewing.com

Adult-themed party Friday at Artifice

For some naughty downtown fun, adults-only party promoters Liquid Red are throwing a party at 9 p.m. Friday at Artifice Bar. Adult star Maya Sinstress will host, Morpheus Blak will be in the DJ booth, and the night will feature a lingerie fashion show, burlesque acts and belly dancing. Admission is $8 at the door. 1025 S. First St., artificebarlv.com

Learn the jitterbug at museum class

“Bootlegger Boogie: Prohibition Dance Instruction” returns to The Mob Museum on Monday evening. This month’s class focuses on the jitterbug. It runs from 7:30 to 8:30 and is open to dancers with or without partners. Admission is free when using use the password “Bee’s Knees” at the entrance at the foot of the staircase on the east side of the building. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Center to stage ‘Driving Miss Daisy’

Alfred Uhry’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Driving Miss Daisy” comes to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for one night only on Friday. Sheree J. Wilson and Clarence Gilyard star as the 72-year-old Jewish woman from Atlanta and her chauffeur. Tickets start at $20. Show time is 7:30 p.m. 361 Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

