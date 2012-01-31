Things to do in Paradise/Downtown

In entertainment news this week, KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler plan a performance, Curious George is due to arrive at the Lied Discovery Children’s Museum Saturday and Las Vegas Academy students are set to showcase acting and writing skills in “The Ten-Minute Play Project.”

In your neighborhood

KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler are scheduled to perform “Love Is Here to Stay” at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. The concert is set to feature classic love songs written by Irving Berlin, George and Ira Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein and others. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 229-3515.

“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!,” a touring exhibit featuring the monkey made famous in film, television and books, is scheduled to visit the Lied Discovery Children’s Museum, 833 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Friday through May 13. Visit ldcm.org.

Women’s Philanthropy plans to host an event with silent and live auctions and a performance by a cappella group Mosaic to benefit the Jewish Federation of Las Vegas from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Tao nightclub inside The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $100. Call 732-0556 or visit jewishlasvegas.com.

A Rise Above the Bullying Jam concert — scheduled to feature former Santana band vocalist Mr. Leon, Gabriel, Ricky Susie, Tanner Fortgang, Cole Duffy, the One Voice Drama Team, the S.I.N.G. Choir, the Epiphany Dance Crew, Kymberlee and the Desert Pines High School Marching Band – is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium at Trinity Life Center, 1000 E. St. Louis Ave. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Visit mrleon.org.

The 2012 Vegas Pet Expo is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Cashman Center, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Expect more than 150 local and nationally recognized veterinarians, groomers, trainers, retailers and organizations geared toward pet lovers at this free event. Shorty Rossi, star of “Pit Boss” on Animal Planet, plans to make an appearance with his canine sidekick Hercules. More than 200 pets will be available for adoption. Expect a pet costume contest, talent contests or pet/owner musical chairs, information about obedience training, pet behavior, nutrition and activism. Discounted vaccinations, free nail trims and low-cost microchipping also will be available. Visit vegaspetexpo.com or call 800-977-3609.

Wings over the Springs live bird shows are scheduled at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through the end of February at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Visit springspreserve.org or call 822-7700.

The Bet on the Farm! Farmers Market is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is free. Most farmers accept only cash. Visit springspreserve.org or betonthefarm.com or call 822-7700.

The Nevada Conservatory Theatre at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is slated to present “The Seagull” by Anthony Chekhov beginning Friday at the Judy Bayley Theatre, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. The story, set in Russia, showcases comedy and drama. Tickets are $20 to $30. Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m.Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Visit pac.unlv.edu or call 895-2787.

SPACE: A Journey to our Future is scheduled to be on display through May 13 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The touring exhibit features lunar samples, a moon scale and various interactive, educational features on the universe. Visit springspreserve.org or call 822-7700.

UNLV professor Mustapha Marrouchi plans to present “The Arab Spring: On the Border Line between Religiosity and Democracy” during a free University Forum Lecture scheduled at 7:30 p.m. today in the auditorium of the Marjorie Barrick Museum at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit go.unlv.edu/liberalarts.

Starting Thursday, Ramos Bros. Circus plans shows at 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 13 in the parking lot of the Boulevard Mall, 3680 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets start at $20 for adults and $10 for children 3 to 10. Visit ramoscircus.com.

Students are set to showcase acting and writing skills in “The Ten-Minute Play Project” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the black box at Las Vegas Academy, 315 S. Seventh St. Tickets are $10. Visit lvacademytheatre.org.

Plan ahead

Veterans in Politics Inc. plans to host its Veterans Valentine’s Ball and Gala at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Plaza, 1 S. Main St. Featured guest speakers scheduled include Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Nevada Lt Gov. Brian Krolicki. Tickets start at $125. Call Karen Steelmon at 238-5134 or email her at karen.veterans

inpolitics@usa.com to reserve a table.

“Wes Winters’ Valentine Supper Club” is scheduled from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 in Sam’s Town Live at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. Tickets are $55, which includes a buffet. An adult 21 or older must accompany attendees under 21. Visit samstown.com or call 456-7777.

Worth a drive

A concert featuring Russian folk music performed by the trio Moscow Nights and the dance and voice company Golden Gates is scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 on the day of the event. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 455-7340.

RagTag Entertainment plans to present “Stephen Sondheim’s Putting it Together,” a charity benefit show, at 8 p.m. today at Ovation at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $15. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit greenvalleyranchresort.com.

A Dinner and a Movie Gourmet Food Truck Fest is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Silverado parking lot at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd South. Film fans can watch John Wayne in “The Searchers” while eating food from food trucks from Las Vegas, California and Colorado. Admission is free. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Top performers are set to take the stage in “Showgirl Follies: Life in Feathers and Rhinestones” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $15 for Sun City Summerlin residents and $18 for nonresidents. Call 800-595-4849.

Free concerts are offered from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through March 9 at Veil Pavilion in the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. The next concert is set to feature Next Movement on Friday. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

The black box at the Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive, is slated to feature David Grimm’s “Measure for Pleasure,” a comedy featuring a transvestite love triangle, at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 or $14 for seniors and students. The main theater is set to present Sam Wolfson’s “Play Dates,” a romantic comedy about love, falling in, falling out and everything in between, at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays Feb. 24-March 11. Tickets start at $21. Visit lvlt.org.