Third Thursday, Market in the Alley return to downtown Las Vegas

Furry friends welcome at happy hour

Place on 7th, 115 N. Seventh St., will host its first-ever weekly Paws on Patio pets and owners mix and mingle from 5-9 p.m. Thursday. Happy hour specials will include $5 Big Dog’s Brewing Co. beers, well cocktails, house wines and select bites. Snack specials for dogs and cats will be available.

Book club meets at Writer’s Block

The Better Half Book Club will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. The book up for discussion will be Lydia Millet’s novel, “Sweet Lamb of Heaven,” described as “the first-person account of a young mother, Anna, escaping her cold and unfaithful husband, a businessman who’s just launched his first campaign for political office.” Light snacks and refreshments will be offered, and registration isn’t required.

Third Thursday street fest returns

Third Thursday on 3rd will return this week on the block of Third Street between Ogden and Stewart avenues. It will run from 7-10 p.m. and will include street games and a live art throwdown between four local tattoo artists. Food will be available from Waffle Love, Cookie Bar, Slidin’ Thru, Stripchezze and Cousins Maine Lobster, and patrons can get all-you-can-drink beer wristbands good at three local bars through midnight for $25. downtowngrand.com

Winefest benefits Animal Foundation

The Golden Nugget will host its 10th annual Spring Winefest from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at its Grand Events Center. Guests can sample wines from Alexander Valley, J. Lohr, Duckhorn, Hess Collection and other wineries, and enjoy hors d’oeuvres by the resort’s culinary team. There will also be live music and a silent auction to benefit The Animal Foundation. Tickets are $89 plus tax and service charges. goldennugget.com

Market in the Alley includes kids’ activities

Market in the Alley will return to Fergusons Downtown on Fremont Street (alley between 10th and 11th streets), from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature performances by local artists, food, kids’ activities and vendors. You can sign your children up for a terrarium-building workshop through Eventbrite, with a $5 donation suggested on the day of the event.

Bring the family for Kids Camp

Kids Camp will return to Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The theme is “Princes and Princesses Day,” and there will be a bounce house, dragon egg hunt, and the chance to make your own crown or shield. Tickets are $10 and include snacks and drinks. downtowncontainerpark.com

