Thousands of Santas flood downtown Las Vegas for Great Santa Run — PHOTOS

Thousands of Santas flooded downtown Las Vegas for the 21st Annual Great Santa Run, a merry kickoff to the season that saw red velvet, white faux fur and festive costumes.

Attendees make their way down Las Vegas Boulevard during the 21st annual Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Participants dressed as reindeer make their way down Las Vegas Boulevard during the 21st annual Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees dressed as characters from “The Muppets” gather before the start of the 21st annual Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The cast of “Spice Wannabe” performs before the start of the 21st annual Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An attendee dressed as Art the Clown from "Terrifier" approaches the finish line during the 21st annual Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jenna Waltho, of Las Vegas, talks with her dog, Junior, before the start of the 21st annual Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thousands of Santas flooded the streets of downtown Las Vegas for the 21st Annual Great Santa Run on Saturday morning. The merry marking of the holiday season saw a sea of red velvet and white faux fur as attendees crossed the finish line and were treated to musical performances, food and drinks.

Not all were dressed as Chris Kringle - many opted for other festive costumes, including Christmas trees, reindeer, gingerbread cookies and the Grinch. Participants could choose between a 5K or a mile, all proceeds from the event were donated to Opportunity Village.