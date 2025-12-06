Thousands of Santas flood downtown Las Vegas for Great Santa Run — PHOTOS
Thousands of Santas flooded the streets of downtown Las Vegas for the 21st Annual Great Santa Run on Saturday morning. The merry marking of the holiday season saw a sea of red velvet and white faux fur as attendees crossed the finish line and were treated to musical performances, food and drinks.
Not all were dressed as Chris Kringle - many opted for other festive costumes, including Christmas trees, reindeer, gingerbread cookies and the Grinch. Participants could choose between a 5K or a mile, all proceeds from the event were donated to Opportunity Village.