Traffic counters close at Las Vegas courthouse

Las Vegas Justice Court and Municipal Court traffic customer service counters were closed Tuesday in yet another effort to stave off the spread of the coronavirus at the Regional Justice Center.

In a news release, court officials announced that traffic-related matters should be conducted by phone, video or electronic means, “to the extent possible.”

Anyone with questions about court restrictions was urged to call 702-455-4472, a number set up to help people reschedule court appearances.

Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price said the latest measure was the result of an administrative order signed this week by Chief District Judge Linda Bell and Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Kristina Pickering.

The order is expected to be reviewed in 30 days “and shall continue until modified or rescinded,” the news release stated.

Along with the closure of the first-floor service counters, signs have been posted throughout the courthouse regarding the virus, including one at the main entrance that bars people from entering the building if they had the virus, were feeling sick, or had been to a country overseas with a coronavirus outbreak.

Court officials also recently suspended all civil and criminal trials scheduled for the next month and halted jury selection.

