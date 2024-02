A semitractor-trailer rollover in downtown Las Vegas is causing some delays for commuters Wednesday morning.

Crews work to get a semitractor-trailer on its wheels Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, on a ramp connecting southbound Interstate 15 to U.S. Highway 95 in downtown Las Vegas. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash occurred at 8:10 a.m. on the ramp connecting southbound Interstate 15 to U.S. Highway 95, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol incidents page.

This is a devloping story. Check back for updates.