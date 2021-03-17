Uber staging area to debut in downtown Las Vegas

The city-owned parking garage located between two downtown hot spots, the Arts District and the Fremont Street Experience, opens to drivers at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The city-owned parking garage located at 455 S. Third Street is situated between two downtown hot spots, the Arts District and the Fremont Street Experience. The staging area will be in use for St. Patrick’s Day weekend from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Monday; after this week, drivers can park for free between 4 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.

Riders cannot hail rides from the garage, as it is only for driver staging. Drivers will have access to Wi-Fi and restrooms in the garage.

The city partnered with Uber, parking technology company FlashParking and customer support provider Parker Technology, noting the need to provide a safe, convenient area for drivers to go between rides.

Uber drivers can gain access to the garages by registering and verifying their status via a smartphone. After verification, drivers must download the FlashParking app, which will provide access during specific hours.

The program is part of the city’s plan to cut down on traffic congestion and manage curb space used for passenger pickup and drop-off. Last month the city unveiled its curbside management program on Main Street outside the Plaza hotel-casino, which is part of the larger transportation initiative.

The program was originally slated to kick off last March, but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Jace Radke, Las Vegas spokesman.

