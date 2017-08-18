Vacant house catches fire twice in downtown Las Vegas

A vacant house caught fire twice Friday morning in downtown Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

A vacant house at 310 N. Eighth St. in downtown Las Vegas caught fire twice on Friday morning, Aug. 18, 2017. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vacant house at 310 N. Eighth St. in downtown Las Vegas caught fire twice on Friday morning, Aug. 18, 2017. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vacant house at 310 N. Eighth St. in downtown Las Vegas caught fire twice on Friday morning, Aug. 18, 2017. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire damaged a vacant house on 8th Street near Stewart Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A fire damaged a vacant house on 8th Street near Stewart Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A fire damaged a vacant house on 8th Street near Stewart Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A fire damaged a vacant house on 8th Street near Stewart Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A fire damaged a vacant house on 8th Street near Stewart Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A fire damaged a vacant house on 8th Street near Stewart Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A vacant house caught fire twice Friday morning in downtown Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The fire department tweeted about 6:30 a.m. that there was heavy fire in the attic of the house, located at 310 N. 8th St. The same house had previously caught fire about 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no one was found inside either time the house caught fire.

The second fire began due to an ember that was left burning from the previous fire, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. The official cause of the first fire is unknown.

Firefighters put out the second fire about 7:30 a.m.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

2>>> crews putting water on fire. No inj's reported. Fire started originally at 2:03AM. PIO1. Photo from 2:03AM. pic.twitter.com/NsqjuZYoU6 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 18, 2017

310 N. 8th St., las vegas, nv