Vegas Vic fully lit again after complaints on sign’s condition

The iconic cowboy sign Vegas Vic is fully lit again after people complained to the city of Las Vegas about the sign’s condition.

The Vegas Vic sign inside the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The City of Las Vegas has received complaints that the sign is off. City code requires sings in the downtown casino district to be fully lit from at least one hour before dusk and until one hour after dawn. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The iconic Las Vegas sign Vegas Vic is fully lit again — and not in the way most tourists on Fremont Street are.

The nearly 80-year-old, 40 foot-cowboy sign located at the Fremont Street Experience is glowing once more after the sign was found to be in violation of Las Vegas’ municipal sign code in April. A notice was sent by the city that month to the owner of the sign to correct it.

Because the sign is located in the Downtown Casino Overlay District, it must be fully illuminated from at least one hour before dusk to one hour before dawn, Las Vegas spokesperson Jace Radke told the Review-Journal in April.

Las Vegas sign standards also require signs to be “maintained in good structural condition, in compliance with all building and city codes” and be free from peeling, chipping and fading.

“In April, after seeing your comments about Vegas Vic not completely lighting up, our code enforcement team responded and worked with the business owner to bring the sign to city standards,” the city said in a tweet.

He's back and shining brighter than ever! Vegas Vic is *fully* lit on Fremont! 🤩 In April, after seeing your comments about Vegas Vic not completely lighting up, our code enforcement team responded and worked with the business owner to bring the sign to city standards. Vic… pic.twitter.com/sNSFG8gO0R — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) July 12, 2023

The sign was “out of commission for a while” while blown bulbs were replaced and other maintenance matters were addressed, the city tweeted, but now the sign is back to its former, glittering glory.